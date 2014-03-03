FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's mBank plans 17 zlotys per share dividend
March 3, 2014 / 9:47 PM / 4 years ago

Poland's mBank plans 17 zlotys per share dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Mar 3 (Reuters) - Polish lender mBank, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, plans a dividend payout of 717 million zlotys ($235.07 million) or 17 zlotys per share from last year’s profit, the bank said on Monday.

The payout proposed by mBank’s management board has been approved by its supervisory board, but needs clearance from a shareholders’ meeting scheduled for March 31.

The bank paid out 10 zlotys per share a year ago. ($1 = 3.0502 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat; Editing by Christian Lowe)

