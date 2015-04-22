Polish Commerzbank unit says wants to withhold 2014 dividend

WARSAW, April 22 (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s Polish unit mBank said late on Tuesday it wanted to withhold dividend payout from its 2014 profit, in accordance with a regulatory plea.

Last month, shareholders of the country’s fourth-largest lender by assets voted to postpone a dividend decision after local financial regulator KNF recommended putting the payments on hold pending the setting of additional capital requirements to take account of the bank’s exposure to Swiss franc mortgages.

In a motion for a reconvened shareholder meeting planned for April 29, mBank proposed that 717.57 million zlotys ($193.1 million) from its 2014 net profit of 1.174 billion zlotys be left undivided.

The rest will go towards boosting the bank’s back-up capital and its risk fund. ($1 = 3.7161 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)