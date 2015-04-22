FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish Commerzbank unit says wants to withhold 2014 dividend
Sections
Featured
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Politics
Trump says immigration deal with Democrats close
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
World
Bangladesh fishermen rescue Rohingya — for a price
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 22, 2015 / 5:31 AM / 2 years ago

Polish Commerzbank unit says wants to withhold 2014 dividend

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, April 22 (Reuters) - Commerzbank’s Polish unit mBank said late on Tuesday it wanted to withhold dividend payout from its 2014 profit, in accordance with a regulatory plea.

Last month, shareholders of the country’s fourth-largest lender by assets voted to postpone a dividend decision after local financial regulator KNF recommended putting the payments on hold pending the setting of additional capital requirements to take account of the bank’s exposure to Swiss franc mortgages.

In a motion for a reconvened shareholder meeting planned for April 29, mBank proposed that 717.57 million zlotys ($193.1 million) from its 2014 net profit of 1.174 billion zlotys be left undivided.

The rest will go towards boosting the bank’s back-up capital and its risk fund. ($1 = 3.7161 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Biju Dwarakanath)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.