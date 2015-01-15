FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's mBank CEO sees no reasons to worry over Polish banks
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 15, 2015 / 12:10 PM / 3 years ago

Poland's mBank CEO sees no reasons to worry over Polish banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 15 (Reuters) - There is no reason to worry over Polish lenders after the Swiss central bank unexpectedly cut rates and scrapped the cap on the franc, sending the zloty and shares in local banks tumbling, the head of Polish mBank said on Thursday.

“There is no reason for worries about the Polish banks. Situation will be stabilising within a week,” Cezary Stypulkowski, who heads the Germany’s Commerzbank unit, told a news conference.

Polish zloty weakened against the euro on Thursday and shares in Poland’s banks plunged after the Swiss National Bank (SNB) discontinued the franc’s minimum exchange rate and cut interest rates. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.