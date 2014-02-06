FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish bank mBank Q4 net rises 14 pct, above forecasts
February 6, 2014 / 6:57 AM / 4 years ago

Polish bank mBank Q4 net rises 14 pct, above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Polish lender mBank reported a 14-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net profit, above market forecasts, helped by higher fees and smaller that expected impairments, it said on Thursday.

The German Commerzbank unit said its net profit stood at 314 million zlotys ($101.42 million) compared with 295 million zlotys expected by analysts.

mBank followed suit after Spain’s Banco Santander local unit BZ WBK and Portuguese Millennium bcp Bank Millennium also showed year-on-year profit growth.

Poland’s banking sector, 70-percent owned by foreign players, avoided the bad-debt problems still dogging many of their European counterparts, with the local watchdog shielding them from trouble with strict regulations. ($1 = 3.0961 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

