Poland's mBank launches sale of 0.55 pct stake in PZU
December 1, 2015 / 5:36 PM / 2 years ago

Poland's mBank launches sale of 0.55 pct stake in PZU

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 1 (Reuters) - Polish lender mBank is selling up to 4.7 million shares in state-controlled insurer PZU, through an accelerated bookbuilding process, it said on Tuesday.

DM mBank and J.P. Morgan Securities have been appointed global coordinators and joint bookrunners for the placing of the 0.55 percent stake.

Shares in PZU fell by 0.2 percent to 38.52 zlotys on Tuesday, valuing the stake sold by mBank at up to 181.5 million zlotys ($45 million).

mBank is Poland’s fourth-biggest bank by assets and a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank. ($1=4.0346 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)

