RPT-Polish mBank Q1 net profit rises 25 pct y/y, above forecasts
April 29, 2015 / 6:47 AM / 2 years ago

RPT-Polish mBank Q1 net profit rises 25 pct y/y, above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Repeats with new USN)

WARSAW, April 29 (Reuters) - Poland’s fourth-largest lender by assets, mBank, reported on Wednesday a 25-percent rise in first-quarter net profit, as the sale of the insurance business more than offset lower interest rates.

The bank, a unit of Germany’s Commerzbank, said its net profit stood at 381 million zlotys ($104.54 million) compared with 346 million expected by analysts in a Reuters poll.

MBank is a third bank in a row after Santander’s BZ WBK and BCP’s Millennium, whose results beat expectations. ($1 = 3.6447 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

