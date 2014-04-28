Polish mBank Q1 net rises 4 pct, in line with forecasts

WARSAW, Apr 28 (Reuters) - Polish lender mBank reported a 4-percent rise in its first-quarter net profit, in line with market forecasts, as higher fees offset lower interest income revenues, it said on Monday.

The German Commerzbank’s unit said its net profit stood at 338 million zlotys ($111.1 million) compared with 334 million expected by analysts.

Poland’s fourth largest bank is the first major local lender to present its first-quarter results. ($1 = 3.0433 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)