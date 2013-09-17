FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McDonald's across Poland evacuated due to false bomb alert
September 17, 2013 / 8:23 PM / 4 years ago

McDonald's across Poland evacuated due to false bomb alert

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 17 (Reuters) - McDonald’s restaurants across Poland were evacuated on Tuesday after an anonymous phone call triggered a countrywide bomb alert, which turned out to be a false alarm, police said.

Police were mobilised across the country to check restaurants, spokesman Mariusz Sokolowski said.

“Although one can suspect this was a stupid joke, we had to check each target that was at risk,” Sokolowski said. “We are currently focusing on finding the perpetrator.”

The are 311 McDonald’s restaurants in Poland, employing over 16,000 people, according to the company’s website.

