8 months ago
Opposition lawmakers occupy podium of Polish parliament
December 16, 2016 / 5:12 PM / 8 months ago

Opposition lawmakers occupy podium of Polish parliament

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 16 (Reuters) - A protest by opposition lawmakers against a plan to curb media access to the Polish parliament brought the chamber to a halt and forced the postponement of a key budget vote on Friday.

The demonstration began when a lone MP ascended the parliamentary podium with a placard reading "free media" and was excluded from further debate or votes by the speaker, who is from the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party.

Other opposition members then joined him on the podium, chanting "free media" and "no censorship". (Reporting by Lidia Kelly; editing by Andrew Roche)

