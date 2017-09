WARSAW, Oct 9 (Reuters) - Dutch company Meridian Properties called off its 170 million euro ($231.1 million) initial public offer (IPO) on the Warsaw bourse, quoting difficult market conditions, the company said on Wednesday.

Meridian has revived its plan to list in Warsaw, after already postponing the project once earlier this year. ($1 = 0.7355 euros) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)