Poland's Millennium Bank approves bond issue programmes
November 30, 2012 / 6:41 PM / 5 years ago

Poland's Millennium Bank approves bond issue programmes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Millennium Bank, the Polish unit of Portugal’s Millennium bcp, has approved bond issue programmes worth up to 4.5 billion zlotys ($1.4 billion) aimed at financing its operations in the coming years.

“The bonds and bank securities ... will be denominated in zlotys, euro, dollars and Swiss francs. The maximum maturity will not exceed 10 years,” Millennium said on Friday, adding the programmes would last until the end of 2017.

$1 = 3.1617 Polish zlotys Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Mark Potter

