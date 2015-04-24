FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank Millennium does not plan dividend from 2014 profit
April 24, 2015 / 4:06 PM / 2 years ago

Bank Millennium does not plan dividend from 2014 profit

WARSAW, April 24 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium, the Polish arm of Portugal’s BCP, said it does not plan dividend payout from its 2014 profit, following a recommendation from the financial market regulator, the bank said on Friday.

Poland’s financial regulator said it would recommend that banks with large foreign-exchange mortgage portfolios hold off from paying dividends on their 2014 earnings and set aside extra capital to offset risks from the loans.

Bank Millennium also said it planned another bond issue programme worth up to 2 billion zlotys ($539.27 million). ($1 = 3.7087 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)

