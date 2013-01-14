FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Millennium could sell its Polish unit this year-report
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 14, 2013 / 8:02 AM / 5 years ago

Millennium could sell its Polish unit this year-report

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Millennium bcp could sell its Polish unit Bank Millennium this year, daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Monday without naming its sources.

“Investments bankers are looking for potential buyers. This is a kind of sale premarketing, as the Portuguese have not formally signed any agreements”, the daily quoted a banker as saying

A Millennium spokesman in Poland declined to comment.

The daily said that Millennium was encouraged by the successful initial public offer (IPO) of shares in Polish lender Alior Bank in December, and named Poland’s largest bank PKO BP as a potential buyers.

The Portuguese lender previously considered selling the 66 percent-held Polish unit in 2011, as it was under pressure to meet tough capital ratios imposed on Portuguese banks under the country’s 78 billion euro ($104.09 billion) bailout.

It decided however not to sell the Polish asset after analyzing the bids. ($1 = 0.7493 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.