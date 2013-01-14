Millennium could sell its Polish unit this year-report

WARSAW, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Portugal’s Millennium bcp could sell its Polish unit Bank Millennium this year, daily Rzeczpospolita reported on Monday without naming its sources.

“Investments bankers are looking for potential buyers. This is a kind of sale premarketing, as the Portuguese have not formally signed any agreements”, the daily quoted a banker as saying

A Millennium spokesman in Poland declined to comment.

The daily said that Millennium was encouraged by the successful initial public offer (IPO) of shares in Polish lender Alior Bank in December, and named Poland’s largest bank PKO BP as a potential buyers.

The Portuguese lender previously considered selling the 66 percent-held Polish unit in 2011, as it was under pressure to meet tough capital ratios imposed on Portuguese banks under the country’s 78 billion euro ($104.09 billion) bailout.

It decided however not to sell the Polish asset after analyzing the bids. ($1 = 0.7493 euros) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)