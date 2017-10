WARSAW, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Millennium Bank, the Polish unit of Portugal’s Millennium bcp, earned 125 million zlotys ($39.06 million) net in the third quarter of this year, more than the 114 million zlotys forecast by analysts, Millennium said in a statement on Monday. ($1 = 3.2000 Polish zlotys) (Reporting By Karolina Slowikowska)