FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish Bank Millennium CEO sees 2014 net profit rising y/y
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
'Trumpflation' is back
Markets
'Trumpflation' is back
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
October 28, 2013 / 10:21 AM / 4 years ago

Polish Bank Millennium CEO sees 2014 net profit rising y/y

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Polish Bank Millennium expects a rise in its 2014 profits on the annual basis, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer said on Monday.

Polish unit of Portugal’s Millennium bcp also plans to pay out dividend at 35-50 percent from 2013 profits.

“Yes. We forecast a rise in profits”, Joao Bras Jorge told a press conference when asked about the next year.

“It is our intention, if nothing extraordinary happens, to pay a dividend from 2013 earnings. Our aim is to pay 35-50 percent of net profits.”

Earlier on Monday, Millennium reported an 11-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, in line with expectations, thanks to gains in retail loans that helped to counteract record-low interest rates. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.