Polish Bank Millennium CEO sees 2014 net profit rising y/y

WARSAW, Oct 28 (Reuters) - Polish Bank Millennium expects a rise in its 2014 profits on the annual basis, the bank’s Chief Executive Officer said on Monday.

Polish unit of Portugal’s Millennium bcp also plans to pay out dividend at 35-50 percent from 2013 profits.

“Yes. We forecast a rise in profits”, Joao Bras Jorge told a press conference when asked about the next year.

“It is our intention, if nothing extraordinary happens, to pay a dividend from 2013 earnings. Our aim is to pay 35-50 percent of net profits.”

Earlier on Monday, Millennium reported an 11-percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, in line with expectations, thanks to gains in retail loans that helped to counteract record-low interest rates. (Reporting by Chris Borowski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko)