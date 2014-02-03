FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Bank Millennium Q4 net rose in line with f'casts
February 3, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

Polish Bank Millennium Q4 net rose in line with f'casts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Polish lender Bank Millennium
 reported a 14-percent rise in its fourth-quarter net
profit, in line with market forecasts, helped by higher net
interest and commission income, as well as slightly lower
impairments, it said on Monday.
    The Portuguese Millennium bcp unit said its net
profit rose to 143 million zlotys ($45.4 million).
    Millennium followed suit after Spain's Banco Santander
 local unit BZ WBK also showed year-on-year
profit growth. 
    Poland's banking sector, 70-percent owned by foreign
players, avoided the bad-debt problems still dogging many of
their European counterparts, with the local watchdog shielding
them from trouble with strict regulations.
($1 = 3.1523 Polish zlotys)

 (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

