WARSAW, July 27 (Reuters) - Polish lender Millennium reported on Monday a 1-percent rise in its second-quarter net profit, above market forecasts, despite record-low interest rates, falling credit card fees and increased fees for bank guarantee fund.

The Portuguese BCP’s Polish arm said its net profit stood at 165 million zlotys ($43.84 million) while analysts had expected a net profit of 147 million. ($1 = 3.7640 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski)