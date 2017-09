WARSAW, April 28 (Reuters) - Polish lender Millennium reported a 30-percent rise in its first-quarter net profits, exactly in line with market forecasts, thanks to higher net income margin and fees, it said on Monday.

The Portuguese BCP’s Polish arm said its net profit stood at 156 million zlotys ($51.3 million). ($1 = 3.0433 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)