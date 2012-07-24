Millennium shows smaller than f'cast Q2 net drop

WARSAW, July 24 (Reuters) - Bank Millennium booked a smaller-than-expected 3.5-percent net profit drop in the second quarter, with solvency troubles in the deeply indebted local construction sector weighing on results, the mid-sized lender said on Tuesday.

The unit of Portugal’s Millennium bcp, Poland’s first lender to report quarterly results, showed a bottom line of 111 million zlotys ($32 million) compared to 92 million seen in the Reuters survey. ($1 = 3.4693 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)