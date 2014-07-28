FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-BCP's Polish arm Q2 net profit rises by 22 pct
July 28, 2014 / 6:07 AM / 3 years ago

CORRECTED-BCP's Polish arm Q2 net profit rises by 22 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects Q2 net profit in the second paragraph to 164 mln zlotys from 134 mln)

WARSAW, July 28 (Reuters) - Polish Bank Millennium reported a 22-percent rise in its second-quarter net profits year-on-year, in line with market forecasts, thanks to higher net interest income and fees, it said on Monday.

The Portuguese BCP’s Polish arm said its net profit for the period stood at 164 million zlotys ($53.18 million). ($1 = 3.0838 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

