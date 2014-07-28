FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BCP's Polish unit expects Q3, Q4 net similar to Q2
July 28, 2014 / 8:57 AM / 3 years ago

BCP's Polish unit expects Q3, Q4 net similar to Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 28 (Reuters) - Portuguese bank BCP’s Polish unit Bank Millennium expects net profit in the third and fourth quarters similar to the 164 million zlotys ($53 million) it booked in the second, its chief executive said on Monday.

Asked if the Polish bank will repeat the second-quarter net profit in the final two quarters of 2014, CEO Joao Bras Jorge told a news conference: “In the next quarters of 2014 we expect similar levels of net profit as in the second quarter.” ($1 = 3.0880 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jason Neely)

