Polish Millennium Q3 net profit at $43 mln, in line with f'cast

WARSAW, Oct 23 (Reuters) - Polish lender Millennium reported a 4-percent year-on-year fall in its third-quarter net profit, as record-low interest rates, falling credit card fees and increased fees for bank guarantee fund ate into profits.

The Portuguese BCP’s Polish arm said on Friday its net profit stood at 166 million zlotys ($43.37 million) in the third quarter. The result was exactly in line with analysts’ forecasts. ($1 = 3.8275 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)