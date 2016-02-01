FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish Millennium's Q4 profit at $13 mln, below f'cast
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
February 1, 2016 / 6:41 AM / 2 years ago

Polish Millennium's Q4 profit at $13 mln, below f'cast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Polish lender Millennium reported a 66-percent year-on-year fall in its fourth-quarter net profit, mainly due to sector-wide payments to bank guarantee and borrowers support funds, as well as a fine imposed by the antimonopoly office.

The Portuguese BCP’s Polish arm said on Monday its net profit stood at 53 million zlotys ($13.0 million) in the fourth quarter. The result was below analysts’ forecasts of 59 million zlotys. ($1 = 4.0704 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Wiktor Szary)

