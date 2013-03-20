FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
KGHM CEO sess no impacy on output from mine cave-in
Sections
Featured
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Puerto Rico
More fuel arriving, power still down for most
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
Breakingviews
Two rights at Uber in danger of making a wrong
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 20, 2013 / 6:01 AM / 5 years ago

KGHM CEO sess no impacy on output from mine cave-in

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

POLKOWICE, Poland, March 20 (Reuters) - A cave-in in one of KGHM mines will not have an impact on output of Europe’s No.2 copper producer, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The accident underground in our Rudna mine will not have any impact on the amount of ore we produce and copper output in the whole KGHM group,” Herbert Wirth said after rescue workers reached 19 workers trapped in a mine shaft.

The miners had become trapped about 600 metres (yards) underground at the Rudna copper mine, in southern Poland, after a localised earth tremor late on Tuesday night caused a cave-in.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.