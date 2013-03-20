KGHM CEO sess no impacy on output from mine cave-in

POLKOWICE, Poland, March 20 (Reuters) - A cave-in in one of KGHM mines will not have an impact on output of Europe’s No.2 copper producer, its chief executive told Reuters on Wednesday.

“The accident underground in our Rudna mine will not have any impact on the amount of ore we produce and copper output in the whole KGHM group,” Herbert Wirth said after rescue workers reached 19 workers trapped in a mine shaft.

The miners had become trapped about 600 metres (yards) underground at the Rudna copper mine, in southern Poland, after a localised earth tremor late on Tuesday night caused a cave-in.