9 months ago
Death toll at KGHM Polish copper mine rises to five
November 30, 2016 / 4:30 PM / 9 months ago

Death toll at KGHM Polish copper mine rises to five

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The death toll from an earth tremor at the Rudna copper mine in southwestern Poland has risen to five, the mine's director Pawel Markowski said on Wednesday.

"The body of the fifth miner has been found," Markowski told a news conference broadcast on local television.

The tremor hit the Rudna copper mine, owned by KGHM at 2009 GMT on Tuesday, the company said, causing extensive damage.

Rescuers are still for three missing miners. (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Jane Merriman)

