9 months ago
Rescuers searching for miners trapped after quake in Poland -local TV
November 29, 2016 / 10:45 PM / 9 months ago

Rescuers searching for miners trapped after quake in Poland -local TV

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 29 (Reuters) - Several miners are missing after an underground earthquake occurred at the Rudna mine in Polkowice in southwestern Poland, TVN24 private broadcaster reported on Tuesday.

Seven people are still underground, according to state broadcaster TVP Info.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.5 occurred after 2100 local time (2000 GMT). Several injured people were already transported to the hospital, but rescuers are still searching for other miners underground, according to TVN24.

"There were 16 people in the danger zone. Some of them were walked out," a spokeswoman for the company was quoted as saying by RMF RM private radio.

The mine belongs to copper producer KGHM. (Reporting by Wojciech Zurawski; additional reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

