Poland to seek EU approval this month for state aid to coal mines-PAP agency

WARSAW, Feb 18 (Reuters) - Poland is to notify the European Commission this month of plans to give state aid to some loss-making coal mines, Polish news agency PAP said, quoting the country’s minister in charge of restructuring the industry.

“We declared that we will submit the notification application on the aid programme in February,” Wojciech Kowalczyk told PAP after a meeting at the Commission.

Poland’s mining companies have been hit by falling coal prices, rising production costs and a slump in demand, which resulted in mounting stockpiles of coal.

Earlier this year, Poland made plans to shut down four loss-making mines owned by state-run Kompania Weglowa.

But after the miners’ protests, the government, which faces parliamentary elections later this year, decided to keep them open and potentially sell them off to an investor.

Restructuring the four most troubled mines was initially expected to cost 2.3 billion zlotys ($624 million), but the government has said the figure may rise by 10-20 percent after a deal with the unions.

Poland needs European Commission approval to inject government money into the mines. EU state aid rules regarding mines are usually related to mines earmarked for closure.

Kowalczyk had said before he was optimistic about talks with the European Commission leading to approval for the state aid.

The government said that in January-November of 2014 the losses on coal sales by Kompania Weglowa amounted to 1.14 billion zlotys ($309.36 million), with liabilities exceeding 4 billion zlotys.

The remaining 10 mines at Kompania Weglowa, the EU’s biggest coal producer, will be transferred to an entity called New Kompania Weglowa, operating under the umbrella of Poland’s coal trader Weglokoks.

Because of its heavy reliance on coal, the country is also at odds with the European Commission over EU plans to raise carbon prices to help curb emissions. ($1 = 3.6865 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko. Editing by Jane Merriman)