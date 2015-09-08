FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland approves plan for fund to support troubled miner
#Basic Materials
September 8, 2015 / 2:18 PM / 2 years ago

Poland approves plan for fund to support troubled miner

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The Polish government approved on Tuesday a plan to transfer part of its stakes in gas group PGNiG , utility PGE and insurer PZU into an investment fund that will use them as collateral to raise cash for troubled miner Kompania Weglowa.

On Monday, the Treasury Ministry asked the cabinet to approve the transfer of a 2 percent stake in PGNiG, a 1 percent stake in PGE and a 1 percent stake in PZU to the state-controlled TF Silesia fund.

The Ministry said the stakes were worth a combined 1.4 billion zlotys ($370 million) and that it did not expect the fund to sell them on the market, but use them as collateral to obtain loans.

These would be used to aid Kompania Weglowa, which sustained a 1.13 billion zlotys loss last year and continued to lose money in the first half of 2015.

Kompania Weglowa, the European Union’s biggest coking coal producer, has been trying to restructure but has struggled to find investors.

The miner needs around 1.5 billion zlotys of capital from new investors, 1.2 billion zlotys of which is to come from the Silesia fund and the rest from another state-run fund FIPP.

$1 = 3.7810 zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.