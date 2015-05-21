FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland expects final list of investors in Kompania Weglowa in June
May 21, 2015 / 10:01 AM / 2 years ago

Poland expects final list of investors in Kompania Weglowa in June

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 21 (Reuters) - It will take until at least the second half of June to establish a new ownership structure for troubled Polish miner Kompania Weglowa, the deputy treasury minister in charge of mines restructuring said on Thursday.

“I think that in the second half of June at the earliest we will have more clarity on the structure. We more or less know the short-list, there are private investors too,” Wojciech Kowalczyk told reporters.

Kompania Weglowa, which is the European Union’s biggest coking coal producer is undergoing a major restructuring plan.

It involves divesting some heavily loss-making mines, with the remaining 11 ones operating as a new entity called Nowa Kompania Weglowa, which will need around 2 billion zlotys ($546 million) of new capital from investors.

Earlier this week Kowalczyk said that Poland’s state-owned investment vehicle PIR may become investor in the miner.

$1 = 3.6609 zlotys Reporting by Anna Koper; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
