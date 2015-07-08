FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's PGE to offer telecom arm to KW miner rescue fund-Puls Biznesu
July 8, 2015 / 6:45 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's PGE to offer telecom arm to KW miner rescue fund-Puls Biznesu

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, July 8 (Reuters) - Poland’s biggest power producer PGE could transfer its telecom arm Exatel to a special fund managed by state investment vehicle PIR to help it raise rescue funds for troubled miner Kompania Weglowa, Puls Biznesu daily said.

Kompania Weglowa (KW), which is the European Union’s biggest coal miner, is on the brink of bankruptcy due to record low coal prices and high production costs.

As part of the government’s rescue plan it is seeking investors to inject 1.5 billion zlotys ($391 million) into the company. Around half of that sum is needed by the end of July to keep KW alive.

Initially the government expected its four state-run energy companies, some of which are the recipients of KW’s coal, to directly buy shares in KW, but all refused.

The company and the treasury ministry, which supervises the mining industry, are still looking for solutions. The fastest idea is that a fund managed by PIR, with financial support from some of the state-run companies, would become the major shareholder in KW, sources told Reuters.

“Exatel could be transferred to the Polish companies’ investment fund,” Puls Biznesu quoted its sources as saying.

PGE’s spokesman declined to comment. KW’s spokesman was not immediately available.

$1 = 3.8338 zlotys Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by David Holmes

