Poland squashes more mining reforms in nod to powerful unions

WARSAW, March 3 (Reuters) - Poland’s government has forced the resignation of another top mining executive, sources said, siding with unions once again to end the latest stand-off over working conditions that are bringing the country’s biggest mining firms to their knees.

Poland produces more coal than any other country in the European Union, but the sector is making huge losses because of Communist-era practices that in conjunction with a collapse in global prices mean it now costs more to produce a tonne of coal in Poland than it brings on the open market.

Two major firms in the sector, Europe’s biggest coal producer Kompania Weglowa, and coking coal producer JSW , said earlier this year they were close to collapse.

Nonetheless in January the government - which is facing national elections in October and needs miners’ voters from their stronghold, Silesia, to win - stepped in to side with unions protesting restructuring plans at Kompania Weglowa.

In February, according to three sources with knowledge of cost-cutting negotiations at JSW, the government intervened there too, backing striking union leaders and withdrawing its support for JSW chief executive Jaroslaw Zagorowski.

“It’s an open secret that he was pressed to resign by the government,” said a source close to the company, who spoke to Reuters on condition of anonymity.

Separately, a government source who spoke on condition of anonymity told Reuters that the government, despite initially supporting Zagorowski, changed its mind because it feared the standoff could slip out of control.

Asked whether the government had pressed Zagorowski to resign, the source said: “Yes, there was no (other) solution.”

Prime Minister Ewa Kopacz’s centre-right government has stakes of 55 and 100 percent in JSW and Kompania. A spokeswoman for the Treasury Ministry, which oversees the state’s stakes in Polish companies, said the resignation was Zagorowski’s individual decision.

Zagorowski told Reuters: “There was no pressure from the government on me to resign.”

REVERED INDUSTRY, OLD PRACTICES

The government has acknowledged the need for deep reform if mining companies are to survive. Last year it appointed Wojciech Kowalczyk, a former Citibank and Merrill Lynch executive, to lead a nationwide restructuring of the industry.

In January he announced a restructuring plan for Kompania Weglowa, which included closing four of its fourteen mines, resulting in the loss of 5,000 jobs, saying the company could not otherwise keep going. Kompania employs 49,000 people in total, accounting for around half of all workers in the country’s mining sector.

After unions protested the government said it would not shut the four mines down, but restructure them and possibly later sell them to an investor. As a result, the remaining part of the company will operate without the burden of loss-making mines, possibly with power firms as new shareholders.

Explaining the government’s decision, Witold Orlowski, a member of the prime minister’s advisory Economic Council, said: “As long as mines are in the public sector and the unions’ privileges are inviolable, there will always be a temptation to shift the costs of not restructuring the mining sector to the rest of society.”

Silesia, which brings about 100,000 votes from miners and their families, will be a key region to win in the coming parliamentary election, given that Prime Minister Kopacz’s Civic Platform is currently neck and neck in polls with main right-wing opposition party Law and Justice.

In Poland, organized labour is revered because of the role of Solidarity shipyard workers in overthrowing Communist rule: Mining unions have their own uniforms and medals, and each year on the industry’s annual holiday it is customary for the prime minister to sing traditional songs with miners.

The working practices that govern the mining industry are based on a charter adopted in 1981. While most mines operate seven days a week, Poland’s only operate six days a week and anyone working on Saturdays gets double pay.

Miners get 7 tonnes of free coal a year, or the equivalent in cash, and have their own special social security and pension system. They also get a bonus on the miners’ annual holiday.

Those generous pay and benefits are starting to bite since the price of coking coal has collapsed by 60 percent from 2011 and hard coal by 40 percent.

Poland is having to pour money into the industry in order to keep it functioning, something that is taking the gloss off the country’s ‘economic miracle’ - a post-financial crisis export-led boom in growth helped by a weak zloty and strong domestic demand.

The country is forecasting GDP growth of 3.4 percent in 2015 against 3.3 percent in 2014.

CLASHES

Among the cost-cutting measures proposed by JSW’s CEO Zagarowski, one of the most hotly contested was that miners could agree to work on Saturdays at a regular rate, and not for the overtime rate which cost the company twice as much.

The strike at JSW lasted three weeks.

By Monday Feb. 16, the unions had agreed to many of the cost cuts, but not the Saturday working, despite an offer from Zagorowski that he would quit if the unions agreed all measures and went back to work.

One source close to the company, and another from within it, told Reuters that at that point government representatives gave Zagorowski the choice of stepping down immediately or being fired at a meeting of the firm’s supervisory board. Zagorowski stepped down before the sides reached agreement on Saturday working.

He told Reuters that the standoff had still produced positive results because it forced the unions to start a debate about reform, and agree to some changes. The company says approved cost-cutting measures should result in combined savings of 515 million zlotys ($139.19 million) in 2015 and 2016.

Miroslaw Taras, former CEO at Kompania Weglowa, told Reuters in an interview that the government had not been prepared to face down the unions at his company.

“What was missing was determination. I needed support and concrete decisions from the government, but I did not receive the support at that time”.

He now holds out little hope for Kompania, saying the compromise agreement will not rescue it.

“It is only a deferred sentence,” he said. ($1 = 3.6999 zlotys) (additional reporting by Anna Koper and Marcin Goettig; Editing by Sophie Walker)