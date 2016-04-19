Polish govt reaches agreement with unions at coal miner

KATOWICE, Poland, April 19 (Reuters) - Trade unions at Poland’s troubled state-run coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) reached a deal with the government on Tuesday that paves the way for the company’s restructuring and partial debt conversion, the energy minister said.

KW, European Union’s (EU) largest coal miner, is on the brink of bankruptcy as a result of record-low coal prices and high labour costs.

Under a government rescue plan, unions needed to approve pay cuts. Striking a deal was becoming pressing given that KW’s debt of 3.5 billion zlotys ($927 million) meant the company could run out of money by the end of April.

Part of the plan was to move KW’s assets to a new entity called PGG, with a new shareholder structure.

“We signed an agreement to enable the launch of PGG, which will save 34,000 jobs in mining and around 100,000 jobs around the sector,” minister Krzysztof Tchorzewski said, adding that PGG is now due to launch on May 1.

Under the deal, unions agreed to waive some benefits, the so-called 14th monthly payment, until the end of 2017, and for up to 4,000 KW miners to be moved to SRK - a special state-run vehicle for the most troubled mines formed last year.

PGG will include 11 mines and 4 other facilities. Its shareholders will include local banks, which are in talks with the government to convert part of their debt into PGG shares.

KW’s debtholders are Polish banks PKO BP, Alior Bank and BGK, as well as the Polish units of Spain’s Banco Santander and BNP Paribas.

Earlier this year, three Polish state-run utilities PGE , Energa and PGNiG also pledged to provide KW with 1.5 billion zlotys.

“PGG is to pay off lenders within seven years,” Tchorzewski said.