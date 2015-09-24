Poland withdraws rescue plan for miner KW - source

WARSAW, Sept 24 (Reuters) - The Polish treasury ministry has withdrawn a rescue plan for coal miner Kompania Weglowa (KW) as the European Commission is unlikely to approve it, a source familiar with the situation said on Thursday.

The Polish government earlier this month approved a plan to transfer part of its stakes in gas group PGNiG, utility PGE and insurer PZU into an investment fund that would use those stakes as collateral to raise cash for KW.

But the Commission will likely oppose the plan since it does not assume the participation of any private company, the source said.

“There were suggestions from the Commission that the plan would be considered as illegal public help,” the source said. “There was a threat that the EC would demand the return of the money as soon as in October, which could result in an uncontrolled bankruptcy of KW.”

The miner needs around 1.5 billion zlotys ($399 million) of capital from new investors, with 800 million needed by the end of this year.

The treasury is now working on a new plan, which could help raise the funds needed to survive by the first quarter, the source said, adding in the meantime the ministry and KW will continue looking for investors, but only after parliamentary elections in October.

The treasury was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 3.7617 zlotys) (Reporting by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Marcin Goclowski and David Holmes)