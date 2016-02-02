FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's minister repeats may cut mining tax - media
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Technology, Media and Telecommunications
February 2, 2016 / 8:26 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's minister repeats may cut mining tax - media

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Feb 2 (Reuters) - Poland’s treasury minister Dawid Jackiewicz was quoted as saying on Tuesday that he saw a possibility of cutting this year a tax on mining, which affects copper producer KGHM Polska Miedz.

“Probably - but I say this only in the form of a guessing - we will end up with cutting the tax significantly, but it will remain in some limited form. Perhaps (we will cut it) later this year,” Jackiewicz was quoted as saying by 300polityka.pl portal, which quoted his interview with a regional public TV channel.

In December, Poland’s Prime Minister Beata Szydlo said that her government was working on scrapping the tax. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.