FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish farm minister may be replaced by party colleague
Sections
Featured
NFL rallies around protesting players
U.S.
NFL rallies around protesting players
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
Energy & Environment
'Mild' hybrids get no fanfair
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
March 14, 2014 / 8:16 AM / 4 years ago

Polish farm minister may be replaced by party colleague

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(.)

WARSAW, March 14 (Reuters) - Marek Sawicki of Polish junior coalition party PSL could replace party colleague Stanislaw Kalemba as the country’s agriculture minister, he was quoted as saying on Friday.

“There is a proposal ... For it to become fact, a signing from party authorities is needed, and of course a decision by the prime minister and president,” state agency PAP quoted Sawicki from his interview for a public radio.

“I agreed,” he added.

The straight swap of one PSL member for another in the post removes any threat of a split inside the ruling coalition in the near future.

Kalemba stepped down on Thursday over problems with compensating farmers hit by concerns that African swine fever (ASF) could spread from wild boars to farmed pigs.

Sawicki was previously agriculture minister between 2007 and 2012. (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Catherine Evans)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.