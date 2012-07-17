FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Polish farm minister says will resign on Wednesday
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 17, 2012 / 5:51 PM / 5 years ago

Polish farm minister says will resign on Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 17 (Reuters) - Poland’s agricultural minister Marek Sawicki said he will resign on Wednesday over alleged irregularities in the ministry’s agency responsible for disbursing European Union farm subsidies.

Media released a film showing the former head of the Agriculture Market Agency (ARR) Wadyslaw Lukasik discussing irregularities in the agency.

“I would like to call to the authorities, the prosecution, the anti-corruption bureau and media for a quick clarification of the allegations,” Sawicki, a leading member of the junior coalition partner Peasants Party (PSL), was quoted as saying by the gazeta.pl website.

He has led the ministry for more than 4 years, after the government coalition - led by the Civic Platform (PO) - won its second term last year.

Sawicki did not answer his phone when Reuters tried to contact him for further comment.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.