Polish farm minister says will resign on Wednesday

WARSAW, July 17 (Reuters) - Poland’s agricultural minister Marek Sawicki said he will resign on Wednesday over alleged irregularities in the ministry’s agency responsible for disbursing European Union farm subsidies.

Media released a film showing the former head of the Agriculture Market Agency (ARR) Wadyslaw Lukasik discussing irregularities in the agency.

“I would like to call to the authorities, the prosecution, the anti-corruption bureau and media for a quick clarification of the allegations,” Sawicki, a leading member of the junior coalition partner Peasants Party (PSL), was quoted as saying by the gazeta.pl website.

He has led the ministry for more than 4 years, after the government coalition - led by the Civic Platform (PO) - won its second term last year.

Sawicki did not answer his phone when Reuters tried to contact him for further comment.