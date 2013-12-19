FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish c.bank expects recovery to continue, CPI to stay subdued
December 19, 2013 / 1:16 PM / 4 years ago

Polish c.bank expects recovery to continue, CPI to stay subdued

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 19 (Reuters) - Poland’s economic recovery should continue in the coming quarters without raising inflationary pressures, the central bank’s rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said on Thursday.

“The council maintains its assessment that gradual economic recovery is likely to continue in the coming quarters, however, inflationary pressures will remain subdued,” the MPC said.

“Therefore, the council confirmed that it would be justified to maintain interest rates at current levels at least until the end of the first half of 2014.” (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski)

