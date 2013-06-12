FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish rate cut negative for banks' credit ratings - Moody's
June 12, 2013

Polish rate cut negative for banks' credit ratings - Moody's

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, June 12 (Reuters) - The latest cut in Polish interest rates has a negative impact on the creditworthiness and profitability of the country’s banks, with market leaders PKO BP and Pekao particularly affected, Moody’s rating agency said on Wednesday.

Poland’s central bank has cut interest rates to a series of all-time lows, knocking 200 basis points off its main rate since November in a bid to revive a stagnant domestic economy.

“Low interest rates are credit negative for Poland’s largest deposit-funded banks because they shrink net interest margins and reduce profitability,” Moody’s said.

“We expect that the latest rate reduction will result in a 10-20 basis-point contraction in banks’ interest margins. The leading banks ... are likely be most affected by the rate adjustment owing to their reliance on net interest income.” (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Patrick Graham)

