FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Swiss franc surge may hit Polish banks - Moody's
Sections
Featured
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
Politics
Tillerson says U.S. could stay in Paris climate accord
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
World
'We're terrified': Rohingya villagers beg for safe passage
Today in Sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in Sports
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 19, 2015 / 9:41 AM / 3 years ago

Swiss franc surge may hit Polish banks - Moody's

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Moody’s Investors Service said on Monday the Swiss franc surge may negatively affect Polish banks, saying General Electric’s Polish unit BPH, Bcp’s Millennium, Commerzbank’s mBank, and Getin Noble were most vulnerable.

“If sustained, this devaluation of the Polish currency relative to the Swiss franc would be credit negative for Polish banks, because it increases the cost of instalments for borrowers of Swiss francs,” Moody’s said.

The unfavourable currency movement also creates liquidity needs with respect to collateral requirements for banks that use derivatives to cover their Swiss franc funding mismatches.

These risks are more pronounced for banks with higher concentrations of Swiss franc mortgage loans.

“Such rated banks include Bank BPH (Baa3 review for downgrade, D/ba2 review for downgrade), Bank Millennium (Ba2 negative, E+/b1 stable), mBank (Baa3 negative, D/ba2 stable) and Getin Noble Bank (Ba2 negative, D-/ba3 negative),” Moody’s said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.