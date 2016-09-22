FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Moody's views suspension of Polish retail tax positive for Tesco and others
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Boxing
Mayweather silences McGregor with 10th round stoppage
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
U.S.
Backstory: Dodging taunts and teargas in Phoenix
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 22, 2016 / 12:55 PM / a year ago

Moody's views suspension of Polish retail tax positive for Tesco and others

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The suspension of Poland's new retail tax by the European Commission is positive for Tesco , Carrefour, Kingfisher, Metro and Jeronimo Martins, which all operate in Poland, ratings agency Moody's said on Thursday.

"The European Commission did not question Poland's right to decide on its tax levels but insists that the tax system should respect EU law," Moody's said in a statement.

"Accordingly, we believe that it is likely that a tax with flat-rate structure will eventually be introduced."

Moody's added that, over the medium term, it expects the cost of the tax largely to be passed on to consumers through price increases.

The European Commission opened an in-depth investigation on Monday into a new Polish progressive tax on the retail sector that it says may be discriminatory and ordered the suspension of the levy until the investigation has been concluded. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by David Goodman)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.