Poland's DY PM sees need for compromise over FX loans

WARSAW, May 9 (Reuters) - Poland’s Deputy Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said on Monday he saw the need for a compromise over Swiss franc-denominated mortgages issue to help troubled credit holders.

“There is a need for a compromise, which will give citizens a way out from this situation, this trap,” Morawiecki, who is a former banker, told private broadcaster TVN.

Morawiecki also said that zloty rate between 4.2 and 4.5 to euro doesn’t worry him, as weaker Polish currency is good for exporters. He also said that the government did not received signals yet saying that Moody’s agency may cut Poland’s rating. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski, Anna Koper, and Anna Wlodarczak-Semczuk; Editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)