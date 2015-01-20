FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish lenders to suggest CHF exchange rate freeze at Dec level
January 20, 2015 / 11:17 AM / 3 years ago

Polish lenders to suggest CHF exchange rate freeze at Dec level

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Polish banks will propose to the government that for a period of time Swiss franc-denominated mortgage holders pay their installments based on the pre-spike exchange rate from December last year, head of Polish Banks’ Association said on Tuesday.

“I know that some banks are working (on this) and in the next few weeks they will suggest, most likely, keeping the December exchange rates,” Krzysztof Pietraszkiewicz told radio TOK FM.

“One will be able to pay their mortgage back as if it was December. Such a solution could be in place for a certain period of time, because it is not clear how the situation develops,” he added. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Adrian Krajewski)

