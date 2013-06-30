FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Fifteen people injured at motor rally in Poland
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
June 30, 2013 / 5:51 PM / 4 years ago

Fifteen people injured at motor rally in Poland

WARSAW, June 30 (Reuters) - At least 15 people, including two children, were injured at a motor rally in the Polish city of Poznan on Sunday after a luxury car skidded into a group of spectators, a local police spokesman said.

The accident occurred at the start of the three-day Gran Turismo Polonia event which draws amateur motor enthusiasts from all over Europe. At least 150 luxury cars are taking part in the event.

Police spokesman Andrzej Borowiak said police were questioning the Norwegian motorist involved in the accident. (Reporting by Dagmara Leszkowicz, editing by Gareth Jones)

