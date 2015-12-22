FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Poland's Senate proposes 3 new c.bank candidates
#Market News
December 22, 2015 / 8:31 AM / 2 years ago

Poland's Senate proposes 3 new c.bank candidates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Poland's upper chamber of parliament, the Senate, on Tuesday named economists Marek Chrzanowski, Jerzy Kropiwnicki and Eugeniusz Gatnar as its candidates to replace three central bank policymakers whose terms end on January 24 next year.

Poland's ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has an outright majority in both chambers of parliament, on Monday named economist Grazyna Ancyparowicz and Eryk Lon as its candidates from Sejm, the lower chamber of parliament.

For a Factbox on the reshuffle in the rate-setting panel please go to:

For a story please go to: (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
