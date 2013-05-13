FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UK's Vue Entertainment buys Polish cinema chain Multikino
#Cyclical Consumer Goods
May 13, 2013 / 3:26 PM / in 4 years

UK's Vue Entertainment buys Polish cinema chain Multikino

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, May 13 (Reuters) - UK cinema group Vue Entertainment agreed to buy Poland’s No.2 multiplex operator Multikino from local media holding company ITI, the seller said in a statement on Monday.

Multikino operates 28 cinemas with 231 screens in Poland and two cinemas with 15 screens in the Baltics.

Its main rivals include Warsaw-listed Cinema City and publisher Agora, which runs the Helios cinema chain.

Vue operates 116 cinemas and 1,075 screens across the UK, Ireland, Germany, Denmark, Portugal and Taiwan.

Neither party disclosed the value of the deal.

