FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Poland's Multimedia wants to return to stock market -sources
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
November 27, 2013 / 3:46 PM / 4 years ago

UPDATE 1-Poland's Multimedia wants to return to stock market -sources

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Adds detail)

By Pawel Bernat and Adrian Krajewski

WARSAW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.3 cable operator Multimedia wants to return to the Warsaw bourse two years after it was delisted and after attempts to find an investor stumbled over price, three sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

Multimedia, which provides digital television, broadband, fixed line and mobile services to over 825,000 clients in Poland, is controlled by co-chairmen Tomek Ulatowski and Ygal Ozechov, who delisted the group in 2011.

Plans to find a buyer failed, while Multimedia itself lost out on takeover deals that could have lifted it to the top of a market now led by Liberty Global’s local unit UPC.

Together with UPC and Vectra, Multimedia control 70 percent of Poland’s cable market spanning around 400 players.

Technology and ownership changes make it ever harder to draw lines between sections of the Polish telecoms, media and technology sector, with cable operators facing growing competition also from pay-TV platforms as well as telecoms firms.

In the first nine months of this year, Multimedia’s revenue rose 3.3 percent to 524 million zlotys ($169 million), but net profit fell by 38 percent to 22.8 million.

The sources did not provide any indication on the timeframe under consideration for a potential stock market return.

Multimedia was not immediately available for comment.

$1 = 3.1001 Polish zlotys Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.