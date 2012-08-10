FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UPC, 2 funds vying for Polish Multimedia -sources
August 10, 2012

UPC, 2 funds vying for Polish Multimedia -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW/LONDON, Aug 10 (Reuters) - UPC, the European cable TV arm of John Malone’s Liberty Global, will battle private equity funds Permira and Cinven for Poland’s No.3 cable TV provider Multimedia, valued at some 800 million euros, sources close to the talks said.

“Cinven, Permira and Liberty Global were shortlisted for the second round. It was quite competitve,” a person close to one of the bidders said.

He added Multimedia owners - co-chairmen Tomek Ulatowski and Ygal Ozechov, who delisted the group last year - would decide by early September whether to hold further talks with one or more of the bidders.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
