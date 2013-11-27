FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Poland's Multimedia wants back on the bourse -sources
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 27, 2013 / 3:20 PM / 4 years ago

Poland's Multimedia wants back on the bourse -sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Nov 27 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.3 cable operator, Multimedia, wants to return to the Warsaw bourse two years after it was delisted and after attempts to find an investor failed due to price, three market sources said.

Multimedia, which provides digital television, broadband, fixed-line and mobile phone services to over 825,000 clients in Poland, is controlled by co-chairmen Tomek Ulatowski and Ygal Ozechov, who delisted the group in 2011.

The group was not immediately available for comment. ($1 = 3.1001 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Bernat and Adrian Krajewski; editing by Jane Baird)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.