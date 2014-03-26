FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Polish cable TV operator plans Warsaw bourse comeback in Q2
March 26, 2014 / 7:21 AM / 3 years ago

Polish cable TV operator plans Warsaw bourse comeback in Q2

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, March 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.3 cable operator Multimedia Polska confirmed it wants to return to the Warsaw bourse in the second quarter, putting on offer up to 49.2 percent of existing shares, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month the group, which controls 18 percent of the Polish cable TV market, planned a share offering of up to 1 billion zlotys ($329 million). ($1 = 3.0409 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)

