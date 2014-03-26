Polish cable TV operator plans Warsaw bourse comeback in Q2

WARSAW, March 26 (Reuters) - Poland’s No.3 cable operator Multimedia Polska confirmed it wants to return to the Warsaw bourse in the second quarter, putting on offer up to 49.2 percent of existing shares, the company said in a statement on Wednesday.

Sources told Reuters earlier this month the group, which controls 18 percent of the Polish cable TV market, planned a share offering of up to 1 billion zlotys ($329 million). ($1 = 3.0409 Polish Zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)