UPDATE 1-Poland's Multimedia calls off Warsaw share listing due to poor demand

WARSAW, May 29 (Reuters) - Multimedia Polska, Poland’s third biggest cable telecoms operator, has called off its planned return to the Warsaw stockmarket due to low demand among potential investors, the group said in a statement.

Three years after de-listing it had planned to refloat with this year’s largest public share offer in Warsaw, initially priced at up to 950 million zlotys ($311 million), but met with thin interest, as reported on Wednesday by Reuters.

Market sources said that Multimedia’s previous de-listing and subsequent struggles with finding an industry buyer had put off investors.

The group, which controls 18 percent of the Polish cable market, offered almost half of its existing shares, sweetened with proposals to pay out all of its annual profits in dividends.

The operator provides digital television, broadband, fixed-line and mobile services to about 826,000 customers in Poland. It is controlled by co-chairmen Tomek Ulatowski and Ygal Ozechov, who de-listed the group in 2011.

The company’s previous quests to find a trade buyer have stumbled over price. Multimedia itself lost out on acquisitions that could have lifted it to the top of a cable market led by UPC, part of U.S.-listed group Liberty Global.

Multimedia’s revenue rose 2 percent last year to 699 million zlotys, while net profit increased 44 percent to 71 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.0551 zlotys) (Reporting by Adrian Krajewski; Editing by Greg Mahlich)